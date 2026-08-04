Custom Truck One Source, Inc. $CTOS Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,602,838 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 741,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.47% of Custom Truck One Source worth $36,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of CTOS opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $12.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $563.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.76 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.Custom Truck One Source's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 target price on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.14.

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Key Headlines Impacting Custom Truck One Source

Here are the key news stories impacting Custom Truck One Source this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. CTOS reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, versus the consensus estimate of approximately $0.01-$0.02 and a loss of $0.13 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue reached a record $563.4 million, up 10.2% year over year and well above analysts’ expectations of roughly $510 million. Custom Truck One Source Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CTOS reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, versus the consensus estimate of approximately $0.01-$0.02 and a loss of $0.13 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue reached a record $563.4 million, up 10.2% year over year and well above analysts’ expectations of roughly $510 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was increased. Management now expects 2026 revenue of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, above or at the high end of the approximately $2.05-$2.1 billion analyst consensus range. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, providing an additional catalyst for investors. Custom Truck One Source Reports Second Quarter Results and Raises Guidance

Management now expects 2026 revenue of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, above or at the high end of the approximately $2.05-$2.1 billion analyst consensus range. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, providing an additional catalyst for investors. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum is improving. The quarterly performance suggests stronger equipment demand and improved profitability compared with last year. Reports characterized the results and outlook as bullish, helping explain the stock’s advance and its position near the upper portion of its 12-month trading range. Custom Truck One Source Reports Bullish Second Quarter

The quarterly performance suggests stronger equipment demand and improved profitability compared with last year. Reports characterized the results and outlook as bullish, helping explain the stock’s advance and its position near the upper portion of its 12-month trading range. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and balance-sheet risks remain. Despite the earnings beat, CTOS continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Its debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 2.0 and its quick ratio is only 0.25, leaving execution against the higher guidance important for sustaining the rally.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc NYSE: CTOS is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company's fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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