Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 20,825 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,681 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,330,717 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $477,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,816 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in CVS Health by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $572,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,943 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $864,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,531 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,134 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $399,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.68.

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CVS Health Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $100.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health said it is using Fluency’s enterprise AI platform to move autonomous agents from pilot projects into production, a sign it is working to cut administrative costs and improve workflow efficiency across the business. CVS is Using Fluency to Close Enterprise AI Deployment Gap

CVS Health said it is using Fluency’s enterprise AI platform to move autonomous agents from pilot projects into production, a sign it is working to cut administrative costs and improve workflow efficiency across the business. Positive Sentiment: Aetna launched “Mental Health on Demand,” which gives members real-time access to care and ongoing support; the company highlighted very fast clinician connection times, underscoring stronger service delivery and potentially better member engagement. Aetna Launches Aetna Mental Health on Demand To Provide Real Time Access to Care and Ongoing Support

Aetna launched “Mental Health on Demand,” which gives members real-time access to care and ongoing support; the company highlighted very fast clinician connection times, underscoring stronger service delivery and potentially better member engagement. Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark expanded coverage options for GLP-1 weight-loss medications, a move that may support affordability for members while strengthening the company’s position in a fast-growing and closely watched drug category. CVS Caremark Delivers Affordability and Access to GLP-1 Weight Management Medications With Expanded Coverage Options

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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