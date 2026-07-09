Cvfg LLC Acquires Shares of 4,751 Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,751 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of LOW opened at $212.81 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.14.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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