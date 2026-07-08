Cvfg LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cvfg LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 539.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: An external audit of UnitedHealth’s HouseCalls senior home visits found that nearly 97% of diagnoses were supported by patients’ medical records, easing concerns that the unit was inflating diagnoses to increase Medicare reimbursements. Reuters article

An external audit of UnitedHealth’s HouseCalls senior home visits found that nearly 97% of diagnoses were supported by patients’ medical records, easing concerns that the unit was inflating diagnoses to increase Medicare reimbursements. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said the audit helps validate its home-health practices, which could reduce regulatory and reputational risk around Medicare Advantage reimbursement concerns. Healthcare Dive article

UnitedHealth said the audit helps validate its home-health practices, which could reduce regulatory and reputational risk around Medicare Advantage reimbursement concerns. Positive Sentiment: The stock has been one of the stronger large-cap healthcare names this year, with coverage noting a solid first-half rebound and signs that management is addressing prior problem areas. Motley Fool article

The stock has been one of the stronger large-cap healthcare names this year, with coverage noting a solid first-half rebound and signs that management is addressing prior problem areas. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth is also being viewed more favorably for its strategy shift toward profitability, with improving margins, stronger earnings, and Optum expansion supporting the turnaround case. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth is also being viewed more favorably for its strategy shift toward profitability, with improving margins, stronger earnings, and Optum expansion supporting the turnaround case. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded insurance coverage for Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening in adults 45 and older, reinforcing its role in broadening access to emerging medical technologies. Yahoo Finance article

The company expanded insurance coverage for Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening in adults 45 and older, reinforcing its role in broadening access to emerging medical technologies. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC raised its price target on UNH to $380 while keeping a hold rating, which is constructive but still implies the stock may be trading above the firm’s view of fair value. Benzinga article

HSBC raised its price target on UNH to $380 while keeping a hold rating, which is constructive but still implies the stock may be trading above the firm’s view of fair value. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent market commentary still highlighted a prior pullback in the shares, suggesting investors are watching whether the rebound is durable. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $428.00 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $430.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $388.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $395.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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