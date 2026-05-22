Cvfg LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cvfg LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $449.59 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced production ramp of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” chips on TSMC’s 2nm technology, a major manufacturing milestone that could strengthen its competitiveness in servers and AI infrastructure.

AMD announced production ramp of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” chips on TSMC’s 2nm technology, a major manufacturing milestone that could strengthen its competitiveness in servers and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD said it will invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan’s AI ecosystem to expand advanced packaging and manufacturing partnerships, including work with ASE, SPIL and other suppliers, which should help scale future AI products. Article Title

AMD said it will invest to expand advanced packaging and manufacturing partnerships, including work with ASE, SPIL and other suppliers, which should help scale future AI products. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Amkor is working with AMD on advanced packaging, reinforcing the idea that AMD is broadening its manufacturing ecosystem to support next-gen chip launches. Article Title

Reuters reported Amkor is working with AMD on advanced packaging, reinforcing the idea that AMD is broadening its manufacturing ecosystem to support next-gen chip launches. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with several notes highlighting AMD’s expanding AI CPU opportunity and the potential for continued upside as the AI trade broadens beyond Nvidia. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary remain constructive, with several notes highlighting AMD’s expanding AI CPU opportunity and the potential for continued upside as the AI trade broadens beyond Nvidia. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other firms have recently named AMD among their preferred AI chip stocks, which can help sentiment and support the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Bank of America and other firms have recently named AMD among their preferred AI chip stocks, which can help sentiment and support the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles frame the stock as expensive after a huge run, suggesting investors may be debating valuation even as the fundamental AI narrative improves.

Some articles frame the stock as expensive after a huge run, suggesting investors may be debating valuation even as the fundamental AI narrative improves. Negative Sentiment: AMD also got pulled lower in some broader chip-trade weakness after Nvidia’s earnings-related volatility, showing the stock can move with the semiconductor group rather than on AMD-specific news alone. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here