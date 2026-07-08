Cvfg LLC Takes $6.19 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Cvfg LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9%

HWM stock opened at $275.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $262.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.45 and a 52 week high of $290.63. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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