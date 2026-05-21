CVR Energy Inc. $CVI Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI - Free Report) by 136.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,991 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of CVR Energy worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,301 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,650 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,777 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,726 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 275,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $5,888,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,201,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,524,432,143.75. This represents a 0.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 783,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,044 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. CVR Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 0.83.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.70). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. CVR Energy's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. CVR Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVI. Mizuho upped their price target on CVR Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered CVR Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised CVR Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised CVR Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "sell" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $31.75.

View Our Latest Report on CVI

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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