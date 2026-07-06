CVS Health Corporation $CVS Holdings Reduced by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,315 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 18,094 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $160,844,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 56.8% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $11,308,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CVS Health by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,770,840 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $133,495,000 after acquiring an additional 593,015 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 725,189 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $104.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $106.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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