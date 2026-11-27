Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,747,462,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,927,064 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $7,751,205,000 after buying an additional 15,604,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,801,113 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,496,725,000 after buying an additional 11,233,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CVS Health by 148.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,188,670 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,398,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,558,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $110.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $108.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.6650 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $106.00 price objective on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health News Summary

These are some of the CVS news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein assigned CVS a Buy rating and a $106 price target, signaling a favorable view of the stock’s potential. The target is an analyst estimate, not a guarantee. Bernstein assigns Buy and sets a $106 price target

Bernstein assigned CVS a Buy rating and a $106 price target, signaling a favorable view of the stock’s potential. The target is an analyst estimate, not a guarantee. Neutral Sentiment: A report noted heavy call-option buying in CVS shares, indicating increased bullish options activity, though this positioning does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. CVS stock sees heavy call-option buying

A report noted heavy call-option buying in CVS shares, indicating increased bullish options activity, though this positioning does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Pzena Investment Management’s Q3 commentary cited segment-specific concerns that weighed on CVS. The coverage points to continuing business-line risks, although the available report does not detail their scale. Segment-specific concerns dragged CVS in Q3

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem Shah purchased 23,855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $2,001,195.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,607.24. This trade represents a 36.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a U.S. health care company whose businesses span retail pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, health insurance and care delivery. Its CVS Pharmacy locations and digital services provide prescription fulfillment, over-the-counter medicines and health and wellness products. The company also operates MinuteClinic walk-in clinics in select locations. Through CVS Caremark, CVS Health provides pharmacy benefit management services to employers, health plans and government programs. Its Aetna business offers health insurance and related benefits, while its care delivery operations include Oak Street Health primary care centers and Signify Health services, including in-home health evaluations.

Further Reading

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