CVS Health Corporation $CVS Position Reduced by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,018 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 11,328 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. The company has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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