CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 1,443.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,945 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 391.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,330,717 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $477,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,816 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $572,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,943 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $864,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,134 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $399,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,307 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.68.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here