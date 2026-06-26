CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,799 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,434 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $104.50 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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