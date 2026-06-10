CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,763 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on CVS to $115 from $100 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the shares can still move higher. UBS adjusts price target on CVS Health to $115 from $100, maintains buy rating

UBS raised its price target on CVS to $115 from $100 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the shares can still move higher. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to highlight growth initiatives, including expanded GLP-1 access, new AI and patient-care programs, and a new CFO appointment for its health care delivery business, all of which suggest ongoing investment in operational execution. CVS Health valuation check as GLP-1 access expands and PBM scrutiny intensifies

The company continues to highlight growth initiatives, including expanded GLP-1 access, new AI and patient-care programs, and a new CFO appointment for its health care delivery business, all of which suggest ongoing investment in operational execution. Positive Sentiment: CVS also received recognition for technology that improves medication safety and patient care, reinforcing its push to position itself as a broader health services company rather than only a pharmacy chain. CVS Health recognized for technology that improves medication safety and patient care

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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