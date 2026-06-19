CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,019,141 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 273,917 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.89% of CVS Health worth $1,906,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,564,392 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,473,270,000 after buying an additional 12,233,675 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $572,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $864,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,134 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $399,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9%

CVS opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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