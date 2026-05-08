CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,000 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $87.34 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.88.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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