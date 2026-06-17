CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,431 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 29,111 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.8% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd's holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 316.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 50.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,844,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 56.8% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $11,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE CVS opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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