CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC cut its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $62,474,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CVS Health Stock Up 0.0%

CVS Health stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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