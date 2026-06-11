CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 11,852 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,558 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $51,156,000 after buying an additional 75,603 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $160,844,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $98.61. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is 117.18%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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