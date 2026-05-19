CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stock Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,700 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 39,610 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 499 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2%

CVS Health stock opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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