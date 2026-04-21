Cwm LLC Acquires 19,624 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,250 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Teradyne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $375.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.82 and a 200 day moving average of $237.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.24 and a 52 week high of $384.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $970.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's payout ratio is 14.94%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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