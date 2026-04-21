Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 236.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,751 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 140,401 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Aramark worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aramark by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,501 shares of the company's stock worth $43,450,000 after purchasing an additional 706,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,269 shares of the company's stock worth $50,700,000 after buying an additional 667,528 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,157,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 73.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 525.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Aramark Stock Up 0.8%

ARMK opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Aramark's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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