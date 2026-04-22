Cwm LLC Buys 52,934 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,634 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 52,934 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in HP were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 42.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,349 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.11. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.HP's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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