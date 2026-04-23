Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Ferguson plc $FERG

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Ferguson by 22.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,140 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ferguson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferguson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Key Stories Impacting Ferguson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $262.10 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $243.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.60. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $162.53 and a 12-month high of $271.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Ferguson's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson NYSE: FERG is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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