Cwm LLC Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,435 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $225,263,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 38.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,147,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,958,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,989,000 after buying an additional 720,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 375.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,085,000 after buying an additional 624,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 244.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,657,000 after buying an additional 362,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $1,865,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,111 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $196.53 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $214.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $247.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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