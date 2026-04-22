Cwm LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,881 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9,075.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:BFAM opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $63.68 and a one year high of $132.99.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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