Cwm LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,590 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,909 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Chewy were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $6,171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 110.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 239,800 shares of the company's stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 125,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $6,967,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2,715.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,079 shares of the company's stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 640,490 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 218.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company's stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 118,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,476.65. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Chewy Trading Down 3.9%

CHWY opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Chewy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 53.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Chewy's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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