Cwm LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $175,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $388.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.79 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm's 50 day moving average is $389.92 and its 200 day moving average is $423.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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