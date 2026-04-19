Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,844,000 after purchasing an additional 647,987 shares during the last quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $327,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MRSH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Trending Headlines about Marsh & McLennan Companies

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 3.4%

MRSH stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.89 and a 52 week high of $235.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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