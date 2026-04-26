Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 8,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Duolingo Trading Up 3.2%

DUOL stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.89 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 39.91%.The company had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.95 million. Duolingo's revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $452,490.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,751.12. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Shelton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.76 per share, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $960,888.32. The trade was a 107.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,939 shares of company stock worth $1,676,291 in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Duolingo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $206.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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