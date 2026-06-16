Cynosure Group LLC Invests $573,000 in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,025,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $21,880,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $17,909,000.

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Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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