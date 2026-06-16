Cynosure Group LLC Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Cynosure Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,450,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $356.64 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $339.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $370.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,334 shares of company stock worth $3,214,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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