Cynosure Group LLC Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 21,045.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,344,817 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises about 16.6% of Cynosure Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cynosure Group LLC owned about 0.96% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $358,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,688 shares of the company's stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,922,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,086,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,582,000 after buying an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 478,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,970,000 after buying an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,742.60. This represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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