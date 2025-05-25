Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $8.61 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,609,000. PepsiCo comprises about 2.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company's fifty day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. CICC Research restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

