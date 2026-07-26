Cypress Capital Group Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares.

Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure.

IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. IBM: The Historic Stock Rout Is A Generational Opportunity

Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. Neutral Sentiment: IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate.

IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure.

The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Shortly after the earnings slump, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to IBM’s disclosures about the mainframe slowdown, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $214.16 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $270.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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