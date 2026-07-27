Cypress Capital Group Reduces Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group's holdings in Linde were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Linde by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,263,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $538,558,000 after purchasing an additional 807,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price target on Linde in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $512.28 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $548.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.37. The company has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here