D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 31,280 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,361 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total value of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Estimate revision reference

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell, signaling continued confidence in long-term profitability even after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Article reference

Several articles highlighted Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, record data-center revenue, and strong design wins, which could support a rebound if AI spending remains robust. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Article reference

Recent commentary framed Marvell as a key AI infrastructure beneficiary, but also noted that the stock’s valuation leaves little room for execution mistakes. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Article reference

Broader tech volatility and a sharp semiconductor selloff have weighed on sentiment across the group, including Marvell, even as some analysts remain constructive. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded Marvell to Hold on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Article reference

Erste Group downgraded Marvell to on valuation concerns, and multiple reports said the stock has been falling more steeply than the broader market amid AI capex slowdown fears. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also warned that Marvell’s “real risk” is its elevated valuation and heavy dependence on AI infrastructure spending, which could magnify downside if growth expectations cool. Article reference

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $188.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here