D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,648 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,443 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 102.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6,106.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 732,364 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 720,564 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $320.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $401.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $339.19 and its 200 day moving average is $268.63. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Lam Research and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations that AI-driven semiconductor spending remains a tailwind.

TD Cowen raised its price target on Lam Research and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations that AI-driven semiconductor spending remains a tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named Lam Research one of its top stock picks for strong upcoming earnings, which supports confidence in the company’s near-term fundamental outlook.

Morgan Stanley named Lam Research one of its top stock picks for strong upcoming earnings, which supports confidence in the company’s near-term fundamental outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lam Research as a beneficiary of AI-related demand for wafer fabrication equipment, HBM, and advanced DRAM.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lam Research as a beneficiary of AI-related demand for wafer fabrication equipment, HBM, and advanced DRAM. Neutral Sentiment: Ithaka Group added LRCX to its portfolio in the second quarter, showing institutional interest, but this is not a direct catalyst for the stock’s move today.

Ithaka Group added LRCX to its portfolio in the second quarter, showing institutional interest, but this is not a direct catalyst for the stock’s move today. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation-focused articles suggest Lam Research may already reflect a lot of optimism after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool.

Valuation-focused articles suggest Lam Research may already reflect a lot of optimism after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding a modest headwind to sentiment even though the sale was planned.

Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding a modest headwind to sentiment even though the sale was planned. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness tied to TSMC’s capex reset and ASML-related selling is weighing on Lam Research along with the rest of the semiconductor equipment group.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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