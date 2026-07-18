D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 8,038 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,097 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Intel were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.72.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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