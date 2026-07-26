Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,383.00 to $1,488.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,258.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,304.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More BlackRock News

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BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,054.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $917.39 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,029.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,042.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 55.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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