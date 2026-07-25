Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $22 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,375 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Linde were worth $21,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of Linde by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $548.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $512.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.94. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $548.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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