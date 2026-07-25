Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $40.03 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.1% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 474,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $75,767,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.78 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank cut TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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