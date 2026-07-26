Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,719 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 296.2% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 313 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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