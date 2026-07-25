Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $9.20 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,711 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $343.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Vertiv Stock Down 4.5%

Vertiv stock opened at $290.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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