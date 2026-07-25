Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,612 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $22,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength.

Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly.

Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Revenue Growth & Margin Expansion Aid GEV's Q2: More Upside Ahead?

Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental.

Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. GE Vernova misses core profit estimates as Wind weakness persists

GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the stock fell sharply after earnings as investors focused on the EPS miss rather than the strong order book, suggesting near-term volatility may continue.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,013.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,034.45 and a 200-day moving average of $922.04. The company has a market capitalization of $272.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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