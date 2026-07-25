Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,246 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock valued at $376,175,065. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:ANET opened at $173.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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