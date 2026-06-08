Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.21% of National Health Investors worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company's fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $91.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's payout ratio is currently 118.71%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $103,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,473.44. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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