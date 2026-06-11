Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 18,460 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $174,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $309.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.39 and a 200-day moving average of $306.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $830.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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