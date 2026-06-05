Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,181 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,269 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $95,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $6,705,708,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after acquiring an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is expanding its settlement network to support stablecoins and more continuous transaction processing, which could improve long-term payment volume and keep the company competitive as crypto-based rails gain traction.

Mastercard is expanding its settlement network to support stablecoins and more continuous transaction processing, which could improve long-term payment volume and keep the company competitive as crypto-based rails gain traction. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Mastercard may participate in a shared stablecoin platform with Stripe, Visa, and Coinbase point to new partnership-driven growth opportunities and broader adoption of Mastercard’s payment infrastructure.

Reports that Mastercard may participate in a shared stablecoin platform with Stripe, Visa, and Coinbase point to new partnership-driven growth opportunities and broader adoption of Mastercard’s payment infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and raised its price target to $631, signaling Wall Street confidence in Mastercard’s earnings power and upside potential.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.1%

Mastercard stock opened at $481.54 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $425.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $500.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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