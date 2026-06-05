Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 23,683 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,218 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $60,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $963.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,003.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $818.87. The company has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.65 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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