Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 429,507 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,546,218 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 429,507 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 2.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Digital Realty Trust worth $703,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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